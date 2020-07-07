Consumer July 7 2020 6:19pm 01:52 Buy local campaign aimed at helping Dorval businesses A campaign to help Dorval Merchants get back on their feet underway. The program aims at encouraging people to buy local and help a local non-profit as well. Global’s Felicia Parrillo explains. Coronavirus: Dorval launches campaign aiming to boost local business <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150340/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7150340/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?