Global News at Noon BC July 7 2020 4:31pm 02:19 Hometown Heroes: Healthcare during COVID-19 Due to overwhelming demand, the Hometown Heroes Lottery is sold out this year. Dave Sahadeo a registered respiratory therapist at VGH explains where the funds go and who they benefit. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7149924/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7149924/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?