Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 2 2020 10:27pm 01:34 Spa designed for babies We could all use a little more relaxation these days and what better way than by dipping your toes into some hydrotherapy? Laurel Gregory tells us about a new spa designed for first-time clients. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7134597/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7134597/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?