Global News Hour at 6 BC July 1 2020 9:17pm 02:28 Lawyer predicts Hong Kong exodus to Canada because of new Chinese law As Hong Kong police arrest hundreds under a newly-enacted "security law", a Canadian immigration lawyer is predicting a new exodus to countries like Canada. Rumina Daya reports. Hundreds demonstrate in Vancouver against China's new security law