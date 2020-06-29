News June 29 2020 1:25pm 01:08 Witnesses say flash bangs, tear gas used during police standoff in Enderby, B.C. Witness video from the scene of a police standoff in Enderby, B.C., on Saturday night shows flash bangs deployed. Witnesses say flash bangs, tear gas deployed in Enderby police standoff <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7121226/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7121226/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?