Sports June 29 2020 6:25am 06:42 Rugby NS getting ready for rugby We chat with RNS provincial coach Jack Hanratty about the Rugby Return to Play plan and how rugby players in Nova Scotia are staying active within the guidelines of the Provincial Health Authority. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119694/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7119694/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?