Global News Hour at 6 BC June 27 2020 9:31pm 02:01 Who’s in control of Vancouver’s Strathcona Park encampment? The Strathcona Park encampment in Vancouver appears to be growing by the day. As Paul Johnson reports, the residents seem to be the ones calling the shot on who is allowed in. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7117747/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7117747/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?