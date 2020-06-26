News June 26 2020 7:16pm 01:26 Winnipeg police help bust up cocaine trafficking ring originating in Vancouver According to police, the investigation began in May and involved police forces from Regina, Calgary, Vancouver, and Surrey RCMP. Global’s Joe Scarpelli has the story. Winnipeg police help bust cocaine traffickers from Vancouver, Calgary and Regina <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7114908/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7114908/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?