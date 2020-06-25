Global News Hour at 6 BC June 25 2020 11:20pm 02:05 Bamfield bus crash report released A report commissioned by the University of Victoria makes 43 recommendations to prevent a similar accident to the 2019 crash that killed two students. Brad MacLeod reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7110769/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7110769/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?