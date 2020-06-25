Equipment problem, courier issues blamed for Interior COVID-19 testing delays

If you’ve had a COVID-19 test in the Interior Health region recently, you may have waited days for the result. At one point last week, test results took on average upwards of 90 hours to come back. Lately other regions in B.C have been getting their test results back in around 24 hours. IH said delays this month have been due to an equipment problem and courier issues. But as Megan Turcato reports, until mid-July many Interior COVID-19 tests will be done on the coast.