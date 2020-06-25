News June 25 2020 7:11pm 01:59 Community pays tribute to longtime OK Falls crossing guard before retirement The small South Okanagan community of Okanagan Falls paid tribute to their beloved crossing guard on Thursday morning. Shelby Thom reports. Community pays tribute to longtime OK Falls crossing guard before retirement <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7109982/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7109982/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?