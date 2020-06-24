Health June 24 2020 7:49pm 03:34 Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing and what you should know In Alberta, everyone is eligible for COVID-19 testing whether they’re showing symptoms or not. Tom Roulston takes us through the testing process and explains who should consider receiving one. Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing and what you should know <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7105484/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7105484/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?