Canada June 23 2020 10:21pm 01:34 Cystic fibrosis cases in Saskatchewan on the rise, according to new report Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a genetic chronic illness causing lung disease, and people affected by it have a vigorous routine to maintain their quality of life. Cystic fibrosis cases in Saskatchewan on the rise, according to new report <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7100426/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7100426/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?