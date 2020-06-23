A Kelowna nurse says alleged racism in emergency rooms having a negative impact on medical staff
B.C.’s health minister has called the accusations about alleged racism in our province’s emergency rooms abhorrent and has launched an investigation. The allegations involve ER staff betting on alcohol levels of Indigenous patients. But a Kelowna ER nurse is coming forward tonight to say he has never witnessed such a thing and painting all ER staff with the same brush is unfair and hurtful. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.