News June 22 2020 8:54pm 02:04 Half of Vernon businesses report significant negative impact from pandemic: survey A new survey of Vernon businesses confirms many have been hurt by the pandemic and related restrictions and some have cut their staffing levels significantly. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7095443/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7095443/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?