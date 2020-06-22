Canada June 22 2020 5:13pm 01:55 Plastic bag ban still scheduled for October’s end in N.S. An infectious disease expert in N.S. says temporarily banning reusable bags through the pandemic peak was a ‘reasonable approach’. Alexa MacLean has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7094442/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7094442/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?