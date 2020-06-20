David Hutniak June 20 2020 2:02pm 03:47 Temporary rental supplement extended Good news for tenants who are still struggling to pay rent. BC has extended its temporary rental supplement but there’s some good news for landlords too. Landlord BC CEO David Hutniak explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7089009/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7089009/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?