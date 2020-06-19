News June 19 2020 7:16pm 01:07 Manitoba dentists adding fee for PPE Manitobans may be paying a little more during their next trip to the dentist. Global’s Marney Blunt has more on the fee some dentists are charging as costs for protective equipment go up. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7087602/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7087602/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?