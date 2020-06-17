Health June 17 2020 6:12pm 01:08 Albertans should be cautious about situations like garage sales during COVID-19 pandemic: Hinshaw Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Albertans should be cautious about holding events such as garage sales during the COVID-19 pandemic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7078414/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7078414/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?