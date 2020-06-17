Global News Morning Saskatoon June 17 2020 12:18pm 03:58 Parenting expert Maureen Dennis with tips for Father’s Day From retro video games to making homemade pasta, parenting expert Maureen Dennis has some suggestions for ways kids can spend time with dad this Father’s Day. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7076115/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7076115/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?