Global News Morning Saskatoon June 16 2020 9:46am 04:27 Councillor Darren Hill on the provincial budget, pride and defunding police Saskatoon City Councillor Darren Hill shares his thoughts on the provincial budget, the discussion around defunding police, and Pride Week in Saskatoon.