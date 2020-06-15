Health June 15 2020 6:15pm 02:49 COVID-19: Alberta health minister announces end of public health emergency Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces the end of the province’s state of public emergency that had been in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. State of public health emergency ends in Alberta as 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7069103/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7069103/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?