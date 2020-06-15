Health June 15 2020 7:29am 05:05 Making Customers More Comfortable During COVID-19 Re-opening Operational safety consultant, Kerry Jennex, explains how businesses should implement COVID-19 safety measures in a way that makes employees and customers comfortable. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7065916/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7065916/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?