Global News Hour at 6 BC June 11 2020 9:57pm 01:34 COVID-19 rules remain in place if Vancouver becomes NHL hub city Dr. Bonnie Henry made it clear today if Vancouver is chosen as an NHL hub city the rules around stopping the spread of COVID-19 aren’t changing. Keith Baldrey has the latest. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7058087/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7058087/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?