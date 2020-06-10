Homelessness in Winnipeg
June 10 2020 11:10am
04:10

End Homelessness Winnipeg on encampment being taken down

Kristiana Clemens explains how End Homelessness Winnipeg will support people living in an encampment off the Disraeli Freeway, with the City of Winnipeg planning to take down the camp.

