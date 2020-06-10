Market Report June 10 2020 10:27am 02:37 Global News Morning Market & Business Report – June 10, 2020 Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management’s Rob Tétrault discusses major movement for the Nasdaq and explains why he’s watching stocks for Starbucks and AMC Theatres. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7048786/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7048786/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?