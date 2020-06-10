Global News Morning Saskatoon June 10 2020 10:09am 03:56 Water security agency on rising Saskatchewan river levels The water security agency is warning Saskatchewan residence to be careful while near bodies of water connected to the Saskatchewan river as rising levels also brings stronger currents. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7048664/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7048664/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?