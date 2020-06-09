Trending June 9 2020 6:13am 06:19 Stronger Together Music Video Cape Breton singer-songwriter, Keith Mullins, has teamed up with well-known local musicians and Nova Scotian students to create a powerful song and music video to inspire and support all Nova Scotians. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7043219/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7043219/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?