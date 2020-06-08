News June 8 2020 7:10pm 01:10 In-person racing, betting return to Assiniboia Downs Although Winnipeg’s horse racing track received the green light to resume races a month ago, the public was only able to watch from home. As Global’s Marek Tkach explains, that changes this week. Assiniboia Downs opening restaurant Monday for in-person race spectating <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7042165/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7042165/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?