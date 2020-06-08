Global News at 10 Weekend Regina June 8 2020 6:23pm 01:47 Coronavirus: 3 weeks after reopening, Saskatchewan golf courses are above par It’s been three weeks since golf courses in Saskatchewan have been allowed to open and the early report card has the industry passing with flying colours. Coronavirus: 3 weeks after reopening, Saskatchewan golf courses are above par <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7041914/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7041914/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?