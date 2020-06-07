Global News Morning Regina June 7 2020 7:45pm 00:24 Global Regina reporter’s daughter watches mama work Global Regina reporter Roberta Bell’s daughter has been spending more time in front of the TV lately, following the news from a unique vantage point. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7037759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7037759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?