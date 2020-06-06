Global News Hour at 6 BC June 6 2020 10:18pm 01:49 Cross-border couple ties knot at Peace Arch Park Peace Arch Park is the go to place for many cross-border couples to meet during the COVID-19 pandemic and now as Nadia Stewart reports, it’s also where one couple decided to tie the knot. Canada-U.S. couple ties the knot at B.C.’s border-straddling Peace Arch Park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7036287/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7036287/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?