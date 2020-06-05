Health June 5 2020 6:10pm 02:16 Alberta announces lowest daily COVID-19 cases since March Alberta’s chief medical officer of health announces the province saw its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since March on Friday and updated guidelines for hospital visitors. New visitation guidelines coming for hospitals as Alberta sees just 7 new COVID-19 cases <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7032974/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7032974/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?