ACOMI June 5 2020 10:44am 04:20 African Communities of Manitoba Inc. on calls for change ACOMI president Titi Tijani explains what the organization wants to see change in our province to address the racism faced by Manitoba’s Black community. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7030179/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7030179/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?