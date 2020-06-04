Edmonton Family Matters June 4 2020 10:25pm 01:43 The multitasking myth From texting while walking to cooking and talking, we multi-task in many ways on a daily basis as a way to be more efficient — but it turns out the practice is anything but. Laurel Gregory explains. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7029211/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7029211/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?