June 4 2020 5:42pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan expands province’s temporary wage supplement program

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced on Thursday the expansion of the province’s temporary wage supplement program to include a larger number of workers helping at long-term care centres and other care providers. The new expansion will include anyone, regardless of their income level, who is working at a licenced public or private long-term care home. The supplement is a $400 a month top-up for up to four months.

