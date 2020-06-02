News June 2 2020 8:53pm 01:23 Tips for heading back to the gym As gyms reopen in Manitoba, it’s best to take it slow when you return, even if you were staying active during the closures. Amber McGuckin reports. Coronavirus: Manitobans getting back to the gym <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019536/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019536/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?