body camera June 2 2020 7:49pm 02:15 Several Montreal boroughs push for police body cameras Several Montreal boroughs voted in favour of a motion calling on the city to outfit Montreal police officers with the body cameras. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. Several Montreal boroughs push for the deployment of police body cameras <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019272/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7019272/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?