The sentencing hearing for Ugo Fredette began Monday at the Saint-Jérôme courthouse. Fredette was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-wife, Véronique Barbe and 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse. As Global’s Kwabena Oduro explains, Fredette was described by a psychiatrist for the Crown as a narcissist who is unlikely to reform.