Ajax May 29 2020 9:39pm 02:27 Ajax business giving back to frontline workers A business owner has chosen to give back to frontline healthcare workers, putting together kits for their children at her own cost. Ajax, Ont., business owner gives back to families of front-line workers during COVID-19