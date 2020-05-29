News May 29 2020 9:32pm 01:35 Impact of self-quarantine orders in B.C. Keith Baldrey has the latest numbers on how many people have been impacted by the requirement to self-quarantine after returning to B.C. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7006304/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7006304/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?