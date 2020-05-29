Weather May 29 2020 3:46pm 03:01 Risk of rain, flooding heading into June for Okanagan forecast Flooding is projected by the B.C. River Forecast Centre in the first week of June as heavy rain slides into the Okanagan weather forecast to finish May. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7004466/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7004466/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?