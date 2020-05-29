Global News at Noon Edmonton May 29 2020 2:02pm 02:17 Free face masks available to Albertans at some fast food drive thrus The Alberta government plans to distribute 20 million non-medical masks for free at hundreds of McDonald’s, A&W and Tim Hortons drive-thrus. Vinesh Pratap explains how it works. Alberta partners with fast-food restaurants to distribute 4 non-medical masks to every resident <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7003963/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7003963/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?