Global News Hour at 6 BC May 28 2020 10:47pm 01:47 B.C. summer camps in crisis during COVID-19 outbreak A long-time Vancouver Island summer camp has been hit so hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, the owners aren't even sure they can begin planning for next year. Richard Zussman reports.