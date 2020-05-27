Global News Hour at 6 BC May 27 2020 10:50pm 01:42 ‘Aeris the Sky Dog’ enjoys paragliding in Kamloops Dogs make excellent companions and most owners know the joy of taking theirs for a run or a hike. But as Paul Johnson reports, one Kamloops pet owner took it one step further. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995836/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6995836/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?