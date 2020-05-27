News May 27 2020 6:25pm 01:47 Alberta cowboy trains orphan buffalo to ride A southern Alberta cowboy is using his downtime during COVID-19 to train his buffalo. As Quinn Campbell reports, Indy the buffalo is just one part of the cowboy’s variety show. Southern Alberta cowboy trains orphan buffalo to ride <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6994841/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6994841/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?