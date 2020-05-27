Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 27 2020 6:02pm 02:51 Toronto rap artist Houdini identified as man shot to death in Entertainment District Catherine McDonald has the latest on the murder investigation and how Houdini is being remembered. Toronto rapper Houdini shot dead at 21 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6994753/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6994753/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?