Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton May 26 2020 8:40pm 17:48 Health Matters: May 26 As the WHO suspends testing of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19, Alberta researchers do the same. Plus, how another Alberta research team is trying to answer questions about how COVID-19 affects kids. Su-Ling Goh reports.