building and design May 24 2020 8:21pm 01:58 Edmonton-area businesses band together amid COVID-19 pandemic A makeshift conglomerate of Edmonton area businesses in the building and design community is working together to be stronger during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nicole Stillger has more. Edmonton-area businesses band together amid COVID-19 pandemic <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6981297/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6981297/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?