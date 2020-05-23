coronavirus pandemic May 23 2020 9:26am 02:39 Son of Pickering long-term care home resident alleges neglect The son of a long-term care home resident in Pickering, Ont., is speaking out, claiming had he not moved his mother out of Orchard Villa, she may not have survived her COVID-19 ordeal. Son of Pickering long-term care home resident alleges neglect <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6978174/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6978174/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?